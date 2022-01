Michigan City Area Schools is partnering with HealthLinc to host another COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

The clinic will be at Joy Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 3:15pm to 6:15pm

Pfizer vaccines and booster available. Anyone ages 5 and up are welcome.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. Call (219) 872-6200 ext.3400 to schedule your appointment.