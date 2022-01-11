The Porter County Government announced that you can now get the Porter County Highway Department’s winter weather road conditions updates sent to your email inbox and/or phone.

Go to the link on the bottom of this story, enter your email address, click Sign In, choose whether you want them sent to your email address and/or phone, then scroll down to the Alert Center section and click on the email or phone icon next to Winter Weather Road Conditions Updates. Porter County Government says you might want to sign up for Travel Alerts while you are there.

Get started at: https://www.porterco.org/list.aspx