The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department is asking residents if they would like a “dog beach” at Washington Park Beach.

Potential rules are posted on the survey and a map of where this section of the beach would be.

The entrance would be from Fedder’s Alley parking lot using the east public access beach path.

The dog beach would be 400 feet wide by 50 feet deep or 20,000 square feet.

Take the survey here.