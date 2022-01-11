The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership is pleased to announce a new program launch for 2022. To help local job seekers and our local business partners, LEAP is committed to providing childcare assistance on behalf of qualified individuals within the City of La Porte who have been unable to return to work or find new employment due to obstacles related to childcare.

The qualified candidate must demonstrate and provide proof that they have actively pursued and obtained full-time employment in the Greater La Porte area to be considered. A LEAP representative will work with the employer to confirm employment status and eligibility. If awarded assistance, the employee must maintain full-time employment to remain eligible. Termination or voluntary resignation of employment will result in the loss of assistance payments from LEAP.

The La Porte County Family YMCA Child Care and Learning Center and Toddle Tykes Daycare, LLC. will be the two participating childcare facilities. Each are licensed providers in the state of Indiana and hold Level 4 and Level 3 distinctions respectively. Monthly payments of $50.00 per week will be made to your designated provider directly from LEAP for one calendar year. Please note that there are a limited number of scholarships available, and applications will be considered on a first come, first served basis. The application form can be found on the LEAP homepage at www.laportepartnership.com and may be submitted electronically to ErikN@laportepartnership.com or by mail to 605 Michigan Avenue, La Porte, IN 46350. Once an application has been reviewed, a LEAP representative will be in touch for a final screening.