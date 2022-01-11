On January 10th, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm, the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center, dispatched Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 to the 5800 Block of Franklin St in reference to shots being fired. With the assistance of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Officers canvased the area and began gathering evidence and obtaining statements.

Several witnesses were interviewed by officers on scene to gather more information regarding this incident. Officers learned the suspect was a black male, wearing a red, white, and blue jacket, and had possibly fled on foot towards Super 8 Motel. As officers continued their investigation, they located a suspect matching the description of the shooter along with evidence related to the crime.

Taken into custody was 39-year-old, Michigan City resident, Floyd Doshie.

Doshie is being charged with Criminal Recklessness, Level 5 Felony, and Possession of a Handgun without a License, A-Misdemeanor.

This investigation was turned over to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for further review and charges were filed in LaPorte County Superior Court #1. Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance, collect/process evidence from this investigation and attempt to identify any other suspect(s) that may be involved.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Officer Christopher Alexander (219)874-3221; Extension 1001 or email at calexander@emichigancity.com

Other responding emergency units were from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.