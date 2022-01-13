The La Porte Police Department says it is saddened to announce the passing of Reserve Police Captain John Bello. Captain Bello was sworn in as a reserve officer on Feb. 13, 1996 and continued as an active member until his death Jan. 10, 2022.

La Porte Police said a few words to describe Reserve Captain Bello include, professional, dedicated, compassionate, caring and a friend to all and the officers he served with.

“We all will miss him and will never forget his selfless service to the City of La Porte and the LaPorte Police Department. Rest in Peace John and your brothers and sisters in law enforcement have it from here.”

Mayor Tom Dermody said on his Facebook, “We are very sorry to hear about the loss of this dedicated officer….. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.”