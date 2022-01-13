Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced a record-breaking number of new businesses were registered in Indiana in 2021, with nearly 100,000 new businesses registered.

Most users completed their registration through INBiz, Indiana’s business registration portal. Overall, 94,670 businesses were registered in 2021. 86,416 filings were for businesses based in Indiana. 9,623 filings were businesses headquartered outside of the state.

In total, registrations increased 26.3% in 2021 from 74,937 in 2020.