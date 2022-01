The Chesterton Fire Department is reminding landlords that smoke detector certificates are due to the CFD by Monday, Jan. 31, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The forms certify that “required maintenance has been performed on all detectors in the owner’s units and that the detectors are in good working condition” as of the date on the form.

Forms may be obtained at the CFD station, 702 Broadway; or downloaded. A download link has also been posted on the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.