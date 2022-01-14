The La Porte County Family YMCA says there are still a few more spots left for its youth sports camp happening Monday at its Elston branch.

The YMCA says the one day camp will be filled with lots of action and variety as the kids explore many different sports from basketball, soccer, dodgeball, and even some fun pool games. The YMCA also reminds parents/guardians to have your child bring their swimsuit, water bottle and a sack lunch. The camp is open to all boys and girls in grades 3-6.

The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non members.

For more information or to sign up see the link below:

https://www.lpymca.org/online-registration.