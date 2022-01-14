On January 8, 2022, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual recognition dinner and agency meeting at Heston Hills Banquet Center. The event is held once a year and allows the Department to recognize employees for their heroic acts and for life-saving events. Sheriff John Boyd addressed the attendees and announced the accomplishments and highlights of the agency during 2020 (canceled last year due to COVID) and 2021. During the meeting, several employees were recognized and presented with awards.

The following employees were recognized for saving lives by administering Naloxone (Narcan): Deputies Tyler Oberholtzer, Josh Smith, Trey Masterson, Evan Doperalski, Austin Epple, Derrick Deck, Austin Wells, Michael Sweet, Alex Pishkur, Ryan Doperalski, Alex Clemons, Ken Etchison, David Grimberg, Jon Samuelson, David Francis, Bobby Greer, Ryan Elcock, Jon Sikorski, Jake Pisowicz, Wade Wallace, Jacob Payne, Shayne Landry, Corey Chavez, Sergeant Jeff Wright and Captain Andy Hynek. Narcan, is an opioid antagonist, which rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Every deputy is equipped with at least one dose of Narcan in their patrol vehicle.

The following employees of the Jail Division were presented with life-saving awards: Jail Deputies Rachel Werner, James Hildebrandt, Michelle Allen, Carlos Espinoza, and Quality Correctional Care Nurse Jennifer Smith. Jail Deputy Peter Pienta was recognized separately for locating a weapon during intake procedures of an arrestee.

The following employees of the Merit Division were presented with life-saving awards: Deputies Sweet, Evan Doperalski, Keith Waltz, Pishkur, Oberholtzer, Sergeants James D. Arnold and Hahn. Additionally, Trail Creek Marshal Steve Dick and E911/LCSO Network Administrator Roscoe Hoffman were presented with life-saving awards as well.

The following employees were presented with the Sheriff’s Merit Commission and 1st Source Bank “Beyond the Expected” award: Deputies Landry, Pishkur, Evan Doperalski, Pisowicz and Sergeant Hahn.