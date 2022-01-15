The La Porte County Health Department has updated COVID testing information at the 302 W. 8th St. location. This testing site’s hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It will be closed Jan. 17, 18 , and 19.

Diagnostic Lab and Rapid testing available if medical criteria is met per IDOH.

To secure an appointment pre register at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov

Walk-in appointments are not available at this time.Any child under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them in order to be administered a COVID-19 test.

For more additional testing site information visit the La Porte County Health Department website.

Additionally in the update the La Porte County Health Department stated, “The Indiana State Department of Health is investigating several testing sites throughout the state. Please visit www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a legitimate COVID-19 Testing Site before being tested and giving out personal information.”