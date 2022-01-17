Donors are highly encouraged to make an appointment for the upcoming Emergency Blood Drive on Jan. 19 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium to address the dangerously low blood supply levels.

The Red Cross says blood donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types – especially type O − are urged to schedule to donate at this drive.

What: Blood Drive to address the emergency need for blood

When: Wednesday, January 19

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: La Porte Civic Auditorium, Lower-Level Side Entrance

1001 Ridge St.

La Porte, IN 46350

Why: The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood crisis. It is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The Red Cross says they need healthy donors to make time to give blood.

Incentive: All donors will receive a T-shirt, while supplies last.