La Porte Police Captain Thomas Thate retired from the LaPorte Police Department Friday after 33 years, and one month of service.

The La porte Police Department says during his career he rose through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Captain. Captain Thate also worked the detective bureau, serving as Chief of Detectives as well in that division.

Thate worked drug investigations as well with the multi departmental drug task force. Thate finished his career as the midnight shift commander.

The La Porte Police Department said on their Facebook “The La Porte Police Department wishes Captain Thate well in his future endeavors and congratulations on a well deserved retirement and thank him for his 33 years of dedication to the City of La Porte.”