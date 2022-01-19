2021 Climate Report highlights continued commitment to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

NIPSCO’s parent company, NiSource Inc. today highlights its environmental sustainability commitment in a detailed 2021 Climate Report that outlines the company’s continued trajectory of emissions reductions and initiatives aimed at a sustainable and resilient energy future that is supportive of a just transition for all stakeholders.

Highlights from this year’s report, which are driven by NiSource’s environmental and sustainability performance, include the following goals:

•100% coal-free by rebalancing its energy mix by 2026-2028

•90% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, with a 63% reduction already accomplished

•50% reduction in methane emissions from main and service lines by 2025

•3,300 megawatts of renewable energy added by 2023

•99% reduction in water withdrawals by 2030

“NiSource is committed to being a partner in addressing climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through smart innovation, new and modernized infrastructure and advanced technologies that maintain reliable, resilient and affordable energy service choices for our customers,” said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. “People must be at the center of any effort aimed at shifting to a greener, more sustainable energy supply, which is a central focus of the 2021 NiSource Climate Report and a core principle that guides our shared path forward.”

The company continues to advance efforts under the Your Energy, Your Future initiative–a holistic, customer-centric strategic priority aimed at identifying and driving decarbonization pathways that meets the needs of both people and the environment. Your Energy, Your Future ensures that the work being done to satisfy future energy needs provides financial, economic, social and environmental benefits to all stakeholders—including employees, customers and communities. It focuses on people first, ensuring that economically vulnerable customers are not left behind and share in the benefits of a new energy model.

NiSource has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the eighth consecutive year and has also received AAESG rating from MSCI. In 2021, NiSource joined the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), a five-year initiative jointly led by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Gas Technology Institute (GTI) to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. LCRI’s Research Vision focuses on technologies, such as clean hydrogen, bioenergy and renewable natural gas, needed to enable affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization. NiSource is a founding member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Methane Challenge Program, a framework through which companies voluntarily make commitments to reduce methane emissions and track their achievements. The company also participates in the Natural Gas Sustainability Initiative (NGSI), a voluntary, collaborative approach for companies to calculate methane emissions intensity by segment through the Methane Emissions Intensity Protocol.