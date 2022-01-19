In a story WIMS has been following, Portage Police have given an update and identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on US 20 Monday night.

At around 11:33 p.m. officers of the Portage Police Department responded to the area of US Highway 20 and Jensen Drive regarding a report of a rollover motor vehicle crash. Officers located a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer off the roadway resting on its roof just northwest of the intersection. The driver, despite wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. There were no other occupants or vehicles involved in this crash.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team responded and took over the investigation. Initial reports indicate that the Blazer had been eastbound on US Highway 20 and for unknown reasons drifted to the left, crossing both westbound lanes of travel before leaving the northern edge of the paved roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a mound of snow next to a private drive and became airborne before rolling over several times and coming to rest.

The deceased driver has been identified as 41 year old Joe White III, of Gary, Indiana. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Police say that if you were a witness to this crash, to contact a member of the Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team at 219-762-3122.