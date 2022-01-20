-Due to the Winter Weather there will be no meal delivery all of La Porte County Meals on Wheels on Thursday January 20. Clients please use blizzard box. Thank you from Cheryl

And the crew.

-Michigan City Schools – Elearning on Thursday. (AK Smith Career Center included)

-Due to winter weather advisories in and around La Porte County, classes scheduled at the Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Westville campus will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 20. Classes and other activities at the Hammond campus will take place in person as scheduled. Students should check Brightspace.

Faculty and staff assigned to the Westville campus who can work remotely should do so on Jan. 20. The Hammond campus and offices will be operating in person with regular business hours.

Please check pnw.edu for the latest updates.

-Marquette Catholic High School- virtual learning day Thursday

-La Porte Community Schools – eLearning Days Due to Weather. LPCSC will be under eLearning Schedules Thursday and Friday due to weather. LPSC says to see its website for info.

-Queen Of All Saints School – Closed Thursday.