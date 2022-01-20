The Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday updated the weekly COVID county advisory levels.

All counties in the state are at a red level which is the highest score of 3.

Positivity is up in Newton, Jasper, Starke and St. Joseph counties. Positivity is down in LaPorte, Porter, and Lake counties.

See specific positivity levels and additional information on the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard and Map website.

Additionally, the LaPorte County Health Department is reminding the public that the federal government is making COVID-19 tests available free to all households. The department says it takes less than a minute. The department says four tests kits will be sent to each household.

See the LaPorte County Health Department Facebook page for a link to sign up.