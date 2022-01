The South Shore Line announced that their first delivery of rail material arrived for our Double Track project this past weekend.

The first delivery of rail material consisted of 50 strings of rail, each of which being 1,600 feet long. The South Shore Line says this is enough to lay 7.5 miles of track.

Passengers on midday trains will be bused Thursday and possibly Friday as this rail delivery is unloaded.

More information on the South Shore line can be found on their website.