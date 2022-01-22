The City of Valparaiso has announced several transformative projects for the city’s downtown, adding housing, parking, retail space and job opportunities, \Mayor Matt Murphy announced. The City says the $37 million development includes new apartment housing, retail and restaurant space, and the construction of a public parking structure offering approximately 300 spaces, accomplishing several of the city’s longtime goals for downtown.

“These new additions take the city’s downtown plans to the next level and will be as positive and transformative as the introduction of our downtown park, Central Park Plaza, was a decade ago,” said Mayor Matt Murphy. “The project will complement and enhance the special nature of our iconic downtown,” he said.

According to the press release from the City of Valparaiso, “The Linc is a mixed-use development located on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard. Part of the property, currently home to Round the Clock restaurant, was purchased by Hageman, a real estate investment and development company based in Carmel, Ind. that has grown from its agricultural roots in Remington, Ind. Plans for the parcel include three separate four-story buildings with a total of 121 modern apartment homes and retail space on the ground floor facing Lincolnway.”

“Designed to complement the historic architecture of downtown Valparaiso, The Linc will offer a variety of floor plans, from studios to three bedrooms, with amenities including open floor plans, high ceilings, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. The Linc community amenities will include a fitness center, coffee bar, media rooms, outdoor patio space and a pet washing station.“

In addition to the approximate $19.5 million investment in the housing and retail development, developers of The Linc will also support construction and maintenance of a new multi-level parking garage at 301-309 Lincolnway. Known as the Lincoln Highway Garage, the structure will be located at the northeast corner of Lincolnway and Morgan Boulevard. It will include approximately 300 parking spaces to support the new housing as well as expanded opportunities for surrounding businesses. At its Jan. 20 meeting, the Redevelopment Commission authorized a study by WGI to analyze the parking needs in east downtown, to help determine the best size for the garage.

The City says The Linc project received significant support from the Indiana Economic Development Commission in the form of $5.6 million in redevelopment tax credits. Valparaiso’s Redevelopment Commission has also provided tax increment financing (TIF) assistance.

Construction on The Linc and the Lincoln Highway Garage is expected to begin in late 2022, with occupancy beginning in late 2023.

The full press release with additional statements can be found on the City of Valparaiso’s website.