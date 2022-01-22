The City of Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department has a survey available about a proposed wildlife observation project on the Singing Sands Trail.

The deck would be located on the west end of the Singing Sands Trail in Michigan City, overlooking a National Park wetland. The wildlife observation deck would serve as a resting place for trail users, an outdoor classroom for area schools, a stop on the annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, an attraction for the Indiana Dunes National Park, and an addition to Michigan City’s Sculptfusion self-guided art tour. The deck would be ADA accessible and feature an artistic, nature themed corten steel railing system, shaded and unshaded viewing areas, seating, interpretive signage, a nature themed art sculpture, and bike racks.

The survey can be found on the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page.