Due to COVID 19 and the impact of the pandemic on our ridership and staffing, Michigan City Transit will suspend ALL Transit Triangle Commuter Route Service to the City of La Porte and Purdue University Northwest until further notice.

Michigan City Transit’s will continue suspending one (1) hour daily on all fixed route for sanitizing. No service will be providing during this period.

The hour of suspended service is 12:30pm – 1:30pm.

The TSA has extended the face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, through March 18, 2022.

Michigan City Transit emphasizing that passengers utilizing MC Transit System are required to ware face mask.