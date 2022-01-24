It is the start of a new year, and millions of people across the country are renewing their commitment to exercise this month. Unfortunately, research shows there will be an estimated 80 percent drop off in gym attendance before the end of February. But don’t despair – recent research brings good news about the most critical ways to stave off disease and early death, and it does not include spending hours each week in an aerobics class or on an exercise machine. Many of us, whether we engage in regular exercise or not, are spending more than equal parts of our days sitting on our rear ends – an average of nine hours a day for adults. In the U.S., health risks from this trend are now considered by many experts to be as significant as smoking or obesity.

“When we calculate hours spent in the car, at our desks and on the couch, studies show that people who exercise regularly spend just as much time sitting as those who are inactive,” said Dr. Asma Aziz, a Family Medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care in La Porte. “And research shows that time spent sitting is clearly associated with an increased risk of mortality from heart disease, cancer and diabetes – regardless of whether you exercise regularly.”

Research also suggests it’s possible to counteract sitting disease. An extensive study of a million adults found that exercising one hour for every eight hours spent sitting results in a significant reduction in the risk of death from heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. And the even better news is, that hour can spread across your day, any time and anywhere.

Here are five tips to help you get moving:

Avoid the exercise machines.

The majority of fitness machines place you in a sitting position. Go for a free weight workout focused on movements like the squat, deadlift, lunge and overhead press.

Take hourly mini breaks.

If you sit at a desk from 9 to 5, move at least once per hour throughout the day. Moving just two or three minutes each hour can get blood moving through your body. Try one of the many apps for your desktop or mobile device that remind you to take healthy breaks – Move, StandUp! and BreakTime are three to try.

Watch your active minutes.

If you use a fitness tracker, don’t focus just on number of steps and calories. Many trackers also record active minutes.

Schedule walking meetings.

Start by engaging co-workers most likely to be receptive to the idea. As others observe the benefits, the movement might catch on.

Designate a standing task.

Pick a task that you can do while standing and make it your get up cue, such as talking on the phone, checking email or reviewing documents. If possible, invest in standing desk equipment or a mini stepper you can keep under your desk.

