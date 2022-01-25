The National Park Service has approved an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park beginning on March 31, 2022. The new fee revenue will help fund the Marquette Greenway Bike Trail, parking and transportation improvements and visitor services for a park that has seen its attendance increase from 1.7 million visitors to more than 3 million since its name change in February of 2019. This new fee only affects the national park and does not change the fee collected by the state for entrance into the Indiana Dunes State Park.

The fees vary depending on the method used to enter the national park. The per person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate: $15.00 (up to a maximum of $25 per family), Motorcycle Pass: $20.00, One to Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25.00, Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass: $45.00 and Commercial Fee for a Motor Coach (Bus): up to $100.00.

Holders of the following federal land passes will not pay an entrance fee: Annual Pass, Senior Pass, Veterans, Military and Gold Star Family Pass, 4th Grade Pass, Access Pass (for permanent disability), and the Volunteer Pass.

The Indiana Dunes National Park Entrance Pass (1-7 days) and the Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass will be available for purchase at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, the Paul H Douglas Center, and seasonally at the West Beach Entrance Station or online at www.recreation.gov. The park’s Annual Pass will be available for purchase beginning March 1st and the Entrance Pass will be available on the first day fees are collected; March 31st. There are plans to have local vendors such as gas stations, or other retailers near the park, sell passes too. More information will be available when vendors are confirmed.

Park superintendent Paul Labovitz said “Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward. Thank you in advance for your support.”

For more information about the new entrance fees or passes, contact the park’s information desk at 219-395-1882 or see the park web page at www/nps.gov/indu.