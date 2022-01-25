Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) online nursing programs offered by the College of Nursing are once again recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Online Programs rankings, released Tuesday, Jan. 25.

PNW’s nationally recognized RN-to-BSN online program was ranked 39 in the nation in the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs category, moving up from 48 in 2021. This program offers an avenue for busy nursing professionals to earn an affordable, accelerated and convenient degree option and gain additional skills and credentials needed to advance their careers.

PNW’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program was ranked 115 nationally in the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs category. PNW’s program allows students to craft their learning plans in tandem with their schedules, including the ability to complete practicum hours where they work.

“The College of Nursing faculty and staff strive to offer excellent nursing education to all of our students,” said Lisa Hopp, dean of the PNW College of Nursing. “We are very proud that our peers and our data support the success of our students. These rankings validate that our focus on innovative teaching strategies and supporting students while keeping our standards high works to produce top notch nurses.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,700 online degree programs for the 2022 rankings. Programs that qualify are regionally accredited and have the bulk of their coursework online, from program entry to degree completion. Programs are ranked based on a methodology combining self-reporting and peer assessment on a 100-point scale.

More information on PNW’s nursing programs can be found at pnw.edu/nursing.

2022 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs

Online undergraduate programs were ranked on four factors, including engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training and expert opinion. PNW’s RN-to-BSN program ranked 39 with a score of 85.

The following table shows PNW listed alongside other comparably-ranked online bachelor’s degree programs. You can view the full list at usnews.com/online.

Name Rank Score University of Illinois Springfield 29 87 Western Kentucky University 35 86 Purdue University Northwest 39 85 University of Memphis 44 84 Ball State University 47 83

2022 Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs

Online master’s in nursing programs were also ranked using the four factors for best online bachelor’s programs, as well as the factor of student excellence. PNW’s Master of Nursing program ranked 115 with a score of 65.

The following table shows PNW listed alongside other comparably-ranked online master’s in nursing programs. You can view the full list at usnews.com/online.