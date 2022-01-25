Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) is excited to announce they have been awarded a $25,000 cash reserve fund challenge grant from the Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation (GDDF).

GDDF launched the cash reserve challenge grant program to help eligible arts organizations create or increase an existing cash reserve with a $25,000 matching grant. This was created because GDDF believes the more financially stable an organization, the more resources they have available to fully realize their artistic vision. Such a reserve can be used to help manage cash flow, support a new initiative or weather a change in funding through temporary draws that are later replenished. This challenge grant is an opportunity for LCA to focus on long-term sustainability while continuing to offer world-class exhibits and impact the community through arts education and outreach to 2,000 local students annually.

Donors can double their impact while LCA has until December 31, 2022 to raise $25,000 for their cash reserve fund! Upon completion, GDDF will match the $25,000 raised. To count, gifts must be from new donors, lapsed donors or increased amounts over the prior year from current donors. A lapsed donor is anyone that has not made a gift in the prior two years.

Board President, Mike Hackett expressed his appreciation for this challenge grant, stating, “Cash reserves are difficult dollars to fundraise and the Board is grateful for this unique and timely opportunity. We appreciate the quality programming provided by the team at LCA and are focused on sustainability, assuring LCA is here not just for now but for the long-term. We look forward to meeting this challenge well before the year-end deadline!”

Executive Director, Janet Bloch stated, “The LCA team is pleased to share the news of this opportunity with the public and is appreciative of both this challenge grant and the long-term support of GDDF. They have been an amazing partner, especially throughout the pandemic, and we are delighted to have been chosen for this opportunity.”