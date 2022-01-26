School Closures and /or eLearning days:

–Michigan City Area Schools “Due to predicted extreme cold temperatures, Michigan City Area Schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. This will be an eLearning day! For more information about eLearning, visit http://educateMC.net/eLearning”

–Duneland School Corporation will have an ELearning Day on January 26 due to an expected shortage of transportation employees, and temperatures.

Duneland Schools says that “based on an expected shortage of transportation employees Tuesday morning, primarily due to COVID-19 protocols, students would experience extended wait times at DSC bus stops. Due to the extreme nature of forecasted temperatures, extended wait times would not be safe for our bus riders. As a result, all DSC school students will have an eLearning day tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26th.

Teachers will post their assignments on Canvas no later than 10:00 a.m.

Students will follow the posted due dates as determined by their teachers.”

Duneland School Corporation says all events scheduled to take place after regular school hours will continue as normal.

-La Porte Community School Corporation – “Due to the wind chill advisory forecast, the La Porte Community School Corporation will be canceling classes on Wednesday January 26, 2022. This will not be an eLearning day. The make up day is scheduled for March 21, 2022.

LPCSC eLearning days, with posted assignments and teacher office hours, are intended as a short-term solution. Please visit the delays and cancellations page of our website for additional information about school closings”

Westville Schools- Due to the weather forecast and warning indicating extreme cold temperatures and wind chills, Westville schools will have an eLearning Day, January 26.

“Assignments will be posted online by 9:00 am. If you have any questions, please email your teacher or principal.”

-New Prairie United School Corporation will use an e-learning day Wednesday, January 26th, due to temperature/wind chill conditions

–South Central Schools closed Wednesday, January 26th due to wind chills. It will be an eLearning day.

– East Porter County School Corporation says “all East Porter Students will take part in a scheduled eLearning day on Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022. Information about individual classroom requirements will be shared by your child’s teacher.

-Tri-Township will have an Elearning day on Wednesday Jan. 26.

School Delays:

–Union Township School Corporation will have a two hour delay on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

-All Porter Township School Corporation Schools (Boone Grove Elementary, Middle and High School, Porter Lakes Elementary, New Horizons Elementary) will be on a two (2) hour delay on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 due to forecasted frigid wind chills and temperatures.

–Portage Township Schools will operate on a Two-Hour Delay on Wednesday, January 26. “All school operations, including bus pickup, breakfast, and school start times, will be delayed by exactly two hours.”

Other:

–La Porte County Family YMCA– No Senior Stretch at 10 a.m. Wednesday

–LaPorte County Meals on Wheels- No meal delivery all of LaPorte County Wednesday January 26 due to extreme cold. “Clients please use blizzard boxes. Clients leave message at 219-872-9117 if in need more blizzard box we will do our best to get more out.”

-Paladin facilities in LaPorte and Lake County will be closed on Wednesday 1/26 due to the extremely cold temperatures that are expected.

“Please stay warm and safe! Remember that frostbite can occur in just a few minutes of exposure in subzero weather.”