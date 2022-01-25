The City of Michigan City has implemented a procedural change with respect to the Michigan City Senior Center. The Senior Center will no longer be closed when the M.C. Area Schools are closed. The Center will remain open unless there is a State of Emergency declared, or unless the Mayor declares a snow day. In all other cases when it comes to weather, the Senior Center will be open. Senior Center Director Tara Miller urges members to use extreme caution in the parking lot and sidewalks/walkways during times of adverse weather conditions. Many programs are run by volunteer instructors and as such, programming is subject to being changed or cancelled without notice due to inclement weather. All members are advised to exercise their best judgement when deciding to attend activities at the Center.