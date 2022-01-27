Several Portage Police officers were recently presented awards from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council’s Drunk Driving Task Force for their work in combating impaired driving.

Officer Andrew Smith was recognized for leading the agency with 21 DUI arrests last year.

Corporal Laura Lightfoot and Officer Anthony Ortiz tied for second place with 13 arrests each.

The Portage Police Department thanked the Substance Abuse Council for their work towards reducing and preventing substance abuse of all types throughout Porter County.