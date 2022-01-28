The City of Portage has announced new trash routes along with new trash pick-up days.

New subdivisions are being developed throughout the community according to the City of Portage Government.

The growth is causing a realignment of city trash pick-up routes.

The increase of residential stops within the current assigned routes is requiring the department to make changes. Route boundaries are being moved to balance the load among four established days Monday through Thursday.

The following new boundaries will be adjusted and take effect starting Monday, March 28, 2022. The City of Portage says that If your address is close to a current boundary being moved within your service trash day, this may involve you.

The map provided by the city will help residents identify their new service trash day.

-New Monday Boundary, North of Stone Ave & West of Willowcreek

-New Tuesday Boundary, South of Stone Ave & West of Willowcreek

-New Wednesday Boundary, North of Central Ave & East of Willowcreek

-New Thursday Boundary, South of Central Ave & East of Willowcreek

The department says it understands that these adjustments may take time to become accustomed to and they will do everything they can to service those areas affected.

If you have further questions or concerns, please contact (219) 762-4564, or email our department at PSD@portage-in.com

This information is also being mailed to each Portage household.