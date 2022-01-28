The Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City is reminding the public that they are hiring.

The zoo says if you want that wild and fun job, apply now for seasonal positions for their Groundskeeper, Seasonal Keeper, Zoo Educator and Guest Services team, which include gift shop, food service and train.

Seasonal employment schedules vary but most run March 20 – Nov. 3.

You must be 18 years or older. For more details email: jhuss@emichigancity.com or to fill out an application visit the City Personnel website https://www.emichigancity.com/Jobs.aspx.