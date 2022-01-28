A number of Franciscan Health-affiliated physicians have been recognized as “Top Doctors” by Castle Connolly, a leading research and information resource for patients that partners with regional and national publications.

Every year, Castle Connolly surveys tens of thousands of practicing physicians across the U.S. After a doctor is nominated, a physician-led research team begins their work to screen each doctor. Castle Connolly evaluates several criteria when selecting Top Doctors, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation and disciplinary history. Where available, outcomes data is included. Surveyed doctors are asked to consider not only the training and clinical skills of the physicians they nominate, but also interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy and instilling trust and confidence.

The Franciscan Health physicians recognized are:

Dr. Ashwini Arora, pediatrics, Munster

Dr. David Baldwin, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, Michigan City

Dr. Aurelia Mican, pediatrics, Munster

Dr. Joseph Samyn, interventional cardiology, Crown Point

Dr. Timothy Wiess, obstetrics and gynecology, Crown Point

Independent physicians who choose to practice at Franciscan who were recognized are: