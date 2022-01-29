Indiana State Police gave an update to a Friday morning multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-94 westbound at 27 mile marker, which is in the Chesterton area.

All of the drivers refused medical treatment at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however preliminary investigation shows that one of the trucks involved side-swiped the passenger car which was damaged. Police say this set off a chain reaction of events. I-94 was reduced to a single lane for several hours.

The Indiana State Police – Lowell Post gave multiple video updates, which can be seen on their Facebook page.