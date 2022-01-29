The City of La Porte Police Department has announced that due to the retirement of Captain Thomas Thate on Jan. 13, the department has made promotions.

Sgt. Robert Metcalf has been promoted to Captain. Cpl. Justin Dyer has been promoted to Sergeant. Spl. Brandon Wilkerson has been promoted to Corporal.

Captain Metcalf is a 14 year veteran of the department and will continue as a dayshift supervisor. Sergeant Dyer is a 7 year veteran and will continue as an afternoon supervisor. Corporal Wilkerson is an 8 year veteran and will assume supervisory duties on the afternoon shift.