Harry Peterson has been named to the Valparaiso Plan Commission, announced Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.

Peterson serves as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Porter County Prosecutor’s office. He was appointed to the board of directors for Indiana Dunes Tourism by the Porter County commissioners and currently serves as vice president of the board. He also serves as president of the Porter County American Inns of Court. He is a graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. He is also a graduate of the Valparaiso City Government Academy. Peterson has lived in Valparaiso for nearly 20 years and is an active participant in the Valpo Parks Department Softball leagues.

The Valparaiso Plan Commission, along with the Board of Zoning Appeals, oversees planning and zoning for the City, reviewing rezoning proposals, subdivisions, plat approvals, annexations and overall development within the city.