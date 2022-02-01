The La Porte Symphony Orchestra (LCSO) continues its 49th season on March 13 by celebrating composers Giuseppe Verdi and Peter Ilyich Tchaikvosky. Under the direction of Music Director, Dr. Carolyn Watson , the Orchestra will be performing Verdi’s Overture to La Forza Del Destino and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations, Op. 33 as well as his Symphony No. 5. This concert will be held at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center, 1200 Spring Street, Michigan City, IN. Masks will be required upon entrance.

Watson returns after her first successful venture with Holiday at the Pops this past December. Since then, and in addition to her duties with the LCSO as well as Director of Orchestra Activities with the University of Kansas, Watson has been busy leading the All-State Orchestras of Colorado and Washington as well as guest conducting the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra. Between her two LCSO concerts in March and April, Watson will be guest conducting the Nevada All-State Orchestra and the Pacific Lutheran University Honors Orchestra.

The LCSO is also excited to welcome cellist, Hannah Collins , who will be the soloist with Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations. Collins is a dynamic performer and collaborator devoted to diverse forms of musical expression. She is committed to championing new works and has recently performed with the Grossman Ensemble, Bach Aria Soloists and Trinity Baroque Orchestra. Collins holds degrees in biomedical engineering and music from Yale University, the Royal Conservatory of The Hague, and City University of New York. She is currently Assistant Professor of Cello at the University of Kansas. To learn more about cellist Hannah Collins visit: www.hannahcollinscello.com

The concert begins at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, March 13. Tickets are available at www.lcso.net or by calling (219) 362-9020. Tickets can also be purchased at Roxy Music in La Porte.