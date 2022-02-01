Acknowledging February 1 as National Unclaimed Property Day, Attorney General Todd Rokita today invited Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see if they have any money waiting.

“My office is committed to serving Hoosiers and protecting their individual liberty,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Holding unclaimed property and making sure it gets back to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission.”

While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees this function.

Last year, Attorney General Rokita’s Unclaimed Property Division returned over $48 million to Hoosiers.

Here’s how to make sure your property doesn’t go unclaimed:

Keep a record of all bank accounts.

Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received.

Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable, and electricity deposits.

Cash all checks promptly.

The origins of unclaimed property include closed bank accounts, court deposits, insurance, utility companies, old paychecks, closed estates, or from stock and securities.

The only tangible items received by the Unclaimed Property Division are the contents of dormant safe deposit boxes. After three years, the division typically liquidates those items through such means as eBay auctions.

Once unclaimed property is in its custody, the Unclaimed Property Division conducts an aggressive outreach effort to locate the rightful owners or heirs. It pursues rightful owners through mailings, social media, advertisements, and local media coverage.

Individuals and/or businesses have 25 years in which to claim money once it is reported to the Unclaimed Property Division. They simply must supply proof of rightful ownership.

So be sure to check IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business.

In addition to the website, you also may contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.