The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce announced newly elected directors and officers to the board for 2022.

Approved for their first three-year terms is Lori Tubbs with McColly Bennet Commercial Advantage and Greg Wilkerson with Fiber Bond Corporation. Elected officers who will serve as the executive committee to the board for 2022 are Jill Nygren with Franciscan Health Michigan City as Chair, Kim Giannetti with General Insurance Services as Chair-Elect Megan Applegate with Applegate & Co., CPA, as Treasurer, and Brenda Temple with Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa as Secretary. 2021 Chair, Bill Gertner with Horizon Bank, will serve as Past Chair for 2022.

Directors on the board are nominated by fellow members of the chamber of commerce and represent a variety of businesses and organizations in the Michigan City area.

Directors departing at the end of 2021 are Clarence Hulse with the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City who has served for the past 8 years and Scott Newcomb with Sullivan-Palatek who served since 2019. Directors continuing their terms on the board include Curt Cipares with Tonn & Blank, Paz Garcia with Sodexo, Kristina Jacobucci with Newby, Lewis, Kaminski and Jones, Julie Krause with Patrick’s Grille, Chad McKeever with Sullair, Sandra Smith with PNC Bank, and John Wall. Ex-officio directors are Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins with Michigan City Area Schools and Aco Sikoski with Ivy Tech.

Those who would like to participate in a committee or learn more about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, should contact us for more information. 219-874-6221, info@mcachamber.com, MichiganCityChamber.com.