-All county buildings will be closed today due to heavy snow conditions which are expected to continue throughout the day. Essential operations will continue, as necessary. If you have questions, please contact your supervisor.

The LaPorte County Commission business meeting at 10:00 a.m. will be held via Zoom only.

-No Meal Delivery for La Porte County Meals on Wheels please use BLIZZARD BOX

–All PORTER BANK FACILITIES Closed due to weather

The Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St Mary’s is closed today 2/2/22

-Michigan City Library Closed today

-M.C. Senior Center Closed Wed, Feb 2, 2022

–Michigan City Transit Service is being temporarily suspended amid ‘deteriorating’ winter weather conditions. More snow combined with blustery winds will make for continued low visibility on roadways through the day causing issues with secondary streets. We will keep you updated as conditions change.

The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department, in anticipation of a major snow event that is expected to hit the Michigan City area beginning this evening, has announced it is closing the Michigan City Senior Center on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 in the morning and until further notice. Please listen to local radio and tv stations for updates as to when the Senior Center will reopen.

–Michigan City Public Library opening will be delayed until 11:00 AM Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the anticipated weather conditions. Please check back for any other weather-related updates in library hours.

–All Branches of the La Porte County Public Library CLOSED today

–Paladin facilities will be closed today. No transportation

-Due to the forecast of severe weather, Porter-Starke Services will close its outpatient office locations in Valparaiso, Portage, and Knox on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Our Admissions & Emergency Services department, the Inpatient Care Center and both Recovery Center locations (Valparaiso and La Porte) will remain open. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.531.3500.

-Due to the forecast of severe weather, Marram Health Center will close its outpatient office locations in Gary and Hebron on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Scheduled appointments may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.806.3000 (Gary) or 219.996.2641 (Hebron)

-Due to inclement weather, Republic Services has notified us that the recycling schedule for Wednesday, February 2nd and Thursday, February 3rd, has been canceled. Unfortunately, these routes will not be picked up until their next scheduled recycling days, which are Wednesday, February 16th and Thursday, February 17th. Trucks will resume their normal routes on Friday, February 4th. “Please put your toter out the night before or by 6:00 AM Friday, February 4th.”

-Queen of All Saints and St Mary’s Parish in Michigan City-All Operations Closed on Wednesday 2/2/2022. No 8:30am Mass at Queen of All Saints or Adoration. There will be no 9a Mass at St. Mary’s as well.

–The Service League of Michigan City located at 301 E Garfield will be closed on Wednesday, February 2.

Schools:

-Due to expected extreme weather conditions, both Purdue University Northwest campuses at Hammond and Westville will operate remotely on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Classes will be held virtually. Students should check Brightspace for information from their instructors. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so.

All on-site services, events and activities scheduled at the Hammond or Westville campuses for Feb. 2 are canceled. For updates about the status of PNW campus operations, please monitor pnw.edu/alerts.

–Michigan City Schools will have an elearning day on Wednesday due to weather

-Due to a forecast calling for heavy snowfall in and around Michigan City, Marquette Catholic High School will utilize a virtual learning day (VLD) on Wednesday, February 2nd.

-Queen of All Saints School– closed, Wednesday, February 2nd. It is an ELearning day.

-Due to the Winter Storm Warning and forecasted heavy snow causing dangerous travel conditions, Valparaiso Community Schools will be closed Wednesday, February 2, 2022. This will be a traditional ‘Snow Day’ with no eLearning. “A make up day will be announced at a later date.”

–Duneland School Update-In anticipation of the forecasted winter storm, all DSC school students will have an eLearning day, Wednesday, February 2.

“Teachers will post their assignments on Canvas no later than 10:00 a.m. Students will follow the posted due dates as determined by their teachers.”

–Portage Schools-Feb. 2 will be an e-learning/snow day for all PTS students and staff. Vocational and SELF students will remain at home. Staff should check the Inclement Weather Guidelines posted under the Staff tab of the PTS website.

–Porter Township Schools-ELearning Day on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 for all PTSC schools due to the anticipated snowfall.

– La Porte Community School Corporation – Wednesday, February 2nd, is a scheduled eLearning Day. For additional eLearning information please visit: https://www.lpcsc.k12.in.us/en-US/elearning-fc29d62b

–New Prairie United School Corporation – Wednesday, February 2nd, will be an E-Learning Day in NPUSC due to the severe weather forecast for our area. Follow up information will be shared regarding Thursday and Friday attendance later this week.

Also, the following is an update to our approved NPUSC School Calendar for this school year, 2021-2022. “You may be aware that our calendar has a notation that no more than six weather cancellation days may be completed this school year via E-Learning. The NPUSC School Board is waiving this requirement in our school calendar for this year and we may complete more than six E-Learning Days for weather cancellation.”

–South Central Schools – eLearning Day Wednesday

“South Central Schools will be CLOSED, Wednesday, February 2nd due to the impending winter storm. It will be an eLearning day. All assignments will be posted in Canvas by 9:00am.”

-Due to the impending severe winter weather, Westville Schools will be closed and have an eLearning day on Wednesday, February 2. “Assignments will be posted online by 9:00 am; please reach out to your teacher or principal with any questions. Also, please be aware that the forecast indicates a strong chance of ongoing severe weather for Thursday, February 3. A call will be sent out tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon or evening regarding the plan for school on Thursday, but families should plan now for the possibility of a second eLearning day if the storm progresses as forecasted.”

–Tri-Township (LaCrosse) will have an eLearning day Wednesday 2/2/22.

–Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso campus is closed today, February 2, due to inclement weather. That means all campus locations at Valparaiso, Michigan City and La Porte are closed. Virtual services will be offered today, and students are asked to check their IvyLearn dashboard for assignments.