The following are Winter Storm Warning messages from the National Weather Services of Northern Indiana and Chicago:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Northern Indiana

955 PM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

La Porte-St. Joseph-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-Starke-Pulaski-

Marshall-Fulton-Kosciusko-White-Cass-Berrien-Branch-Hillsdale-

Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend,

Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee,

Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville,

Ligonier, Albion, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Winamac,

Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver, Rochester,

Akron, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Mentone, Monticello, Monon,

Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Niles, Benton Harbor,

St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake,

Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Sturgis,

Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson,

Hillsdale, Jonesville, and Litchfield

955 PM EST Tue Feb 1 2022 /855 PM CST Tue Feb 1 2022/

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT

CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

15 inches with locally higher amounts and ice accumulations of

a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

* WHEN…From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Wednesday to 7 PM EST /6

PM CST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact travel starting late

tonight, persisting through the day Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to snow from northwest to

southeast tonight. The first round of snow late tonight into

Wednesday evening will be the when the heaviest snow will occur

with 8 to 12 inches of snow expected for the period. Additional

lighter accumulations are expected Thursday along with blowing

and drifting snow and falling temperatures. Visibilities will be

reduced Thursday, especially in rural areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This storm will bring potentially dangerous winter weather early

Wednesday through Thursday. Unplowed roads are likely to become

impassable over most areas. Plummeting wind chills accompanied by

blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel

situation with wind chills falling below zero if you become stuck

in your vehicle Thursday night. Plan now to make any needed

travel changes to avoid travel during this time. Monitor the

latest forecasts for updates on this developing major winter

storm. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and

water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

National Weather Service Chicago IL

1110 PM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

Kankakee-Livingston-Iroquois-Ford-Lake IN-Porter-Newton-Jasper-

Benton-

Including the cities of Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Pontiac,

Dwight, Fairbury, Watseka, Gilman, Paxton, Gibson City, Gary,

Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Roselawn,

Kentland, Morocco, Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, and Oxford

1110 PM CST Tue Feb 1 2022 /1210 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022/

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM

EST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow rates and dangerous travel conditions

expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches through

Wednesday afternoon. The highest snowfall rates, in excess of

one inch per hour, will occur late tonight through early

afternoon Wednesday. An additional 2 to 5 inches of snow may

fall from Wednesday night through Thursday.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and east-central

Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening

commutes on Wednesday and Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow intensity will ease considerably,

and snow may even briefly end, Wednesday evening before

additional snow develops after midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest

road conditions are available by calling 1-800-261-7623.