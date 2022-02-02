The City of Michigan City says that Superintendent Shong Smith and Mayor Parry have called for “Phase One” of snow removal in effect at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Phase One indicated no parking on designated Snow Routes, and the immediate attention to these routes and major thoroughfares within the city.

Phase Two which would be called next, is the secondary roads, alleys, and cul-de-sacs.

As of Wednesday, the Senior Center has closed until further notice. The City of Michigan City says Mayor Parry will keep everyone updated as the predicted storm continues. The city says to “be prepared, be cautious, be patient, and be safe as we work through this together.”