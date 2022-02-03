Closures / Delays for Thursday

Businesses / Organizations

–Porter-Starke Services will delay opening its outpatient office locations in Valparaiso, Portage, and Knox on Thursday, February 3, 2022 until 10am. Scheduled appointments during the time in which the office is physically closed may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Our Admissions & Emergency Services department, the Inpatient Care Center and both Recovery Center locations (Valparaiso and La Porte) will remain open. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.531.3500.

–Marram Health Center will delay opening its outpatient office locations in Gary and Hebron on Thursday, February 3, 2022 until 10am. Scheduled appointments may be delivered via telemedicine or rescheduled. Emergency services are also still accessible by calling 219.806.3000 (Gary) or 219.996.2641 (Hebron).

–Paladin facilities is be closed on 2/3/22. No transportation.

–LaPorte County buildings remain closed Thursday



–Michigan City City Hall closed 2-3-22. City Hall staff are working from home and the public may still email respective departments.

The Transit Department will continue to be closed Thursday with no bus service.

The Refuse Department will not be in operation Thursday due to a closure of the Kingsbury Transfer Station. “Pickup is scheduled to resume on Friday with Thursday pickup done on Friday and Friday’s pickup to be collected on Saturday.”

An additional statement from the city says “Customers whose garbage is usually collected on Thursday and Friday are requested to put their garbage out one day later. Thursday garbage will be collected on Friday and Friday garbage will be collected on Saturday February 5, 2022.

–all La Porte County Public Library locations are closed on Thursday

–All HealthLinc sites remain closed through 12:00 p.m. Thursday

–La Porte County Meals on Wheels-No Meal Delivery on Thursday February 3, 2022. Use BLIZZARD BOX

-Michigan City Police Department Records Division is closed Thursday

-The La Porte Civic Auditorium COVID testing closed Thursday.

Schools:

-La Porte Community Schools are doing an elearning day for Thursday 2/3/2022 due to current weather conditions.

-Michigan City Area Schools are doing elearning for Thursday 2/03/2022

-Queen of All Saints School (Michigan City, IN) February 3rd is an E-learning day.

-Valparaiso Community Schools – Classes canceled Thursday, February 3, 2022 – This is again a traditional ‘Snow Day’ with no eLearning. Make up days for Feb 2 & 3 will be announced early next week.

More information can be found at lpcsc.k12.in.us

-Duneland School Corporation – eLearning day Thursday, February 3, 2022. Teachers will post their assignments on Canvas no later than 10:00 a.m.

Students will follow the posted due dates as determined by their teachers.

A decision on after-school activities will be made in the afternoon.

-Westville Schools – closed and are having an eLearning day on Thursday, February 3. “Assignments will be posted online by 9:00 am; please reach out to your teacher or principal with any questions.”

-New Prairie United School Corporation is using an eLearning Day Thursday, February 3rd, due to weather.

-Tri-Township – eLearning day Thursday 2/3/22.

-East Porter County School Corporation CLOSED on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022. This is an eLearning day.

-Portage Township School Corporation -Thursday, February 3, is an e-learning day for all PTS students.

Students should log into their online learning platform Thursday to complete their assignments for the day. Teachers are available via email to answer questions.

“We encourage our Portage Township residents to clear driveways and sidewalks, if you are able to do so. When we resume classes, our students who wait for the bus or walk to school will greatly appreciate your efforts.”

–Porter Township School Corporation – ELearning Day Thursday, February 3, 2022 for all PTSC schools due to inclement weather.

-South Central Schools – eLearning Day Thursday – South Central Schools are CLOSED again Thursday, February 3rd. All assignments will be posted in Canvas by 9:00 am.

-Both Purdue University Northwest campuses at Hammond and Westville continue to operate remotely on Thursday Feb. 3, 2022. Classes will be held virtually. Students should check Brightspace for information from their instructors. Faculty and staff who can work remotely should do so.

“All on-site services, events and activities scheduled at the Hammond and Westville campuses for Feb. 3 are canceled. For updates about the status of PNW campus operations, please monitor pnw.edu/alerts.”

–Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso campus remain closed Thursday, February 3. That means all campus locations at Valparaiso, Michigan City and La Porte remain closed. Virtual services will be offered, and students are asked to check their IvyLearn dashboard for assignments.