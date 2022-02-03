The following are Winter Storm Warning messages from the National Weather Services of Northern Indiana and Chicago:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Northern Indiana 1103 PM EST Wed Feb 2 2022 INZ003>008-012>016-020-022-MIZ077>081-031215- /O.CON.KIWX.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-220204T0000Z/ La Porte-St. Joseph-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-Starke-Pulaski- Marshall-Fulton-Kosciusko-White-Cass-Berrien-Branch-Hillsdale- Including the cities of Michigan City, La Porte, South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Knox, North Judson, Bass Lake, Winamac, Francesville, Medaryville, Plymouth, Bremen, Culver, Rochester, Akron, Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, Mentone, Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Niles, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson, Hillsdale, Jonesville, and Litchfield 1103 PM EST Wed Feb 2 2022 /1003 PM CST Wed Feb 2 2022/ ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches by Thursday evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, into Thursday evening. Areas of blowing snow are expected tonight into Thursday evening. The hazardous conditions will impact all commutes through Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While a lull in the snow exists early tonight, the snow is expected to move back in for southeastern areas as another wave comes back in starting late tonight and early Thursday morning and continuing Thursday. The northwestern extent of this area of snow is uncertain as drier/colder air comes in and likely creates a sharp cutoff on that northern end. Additional accumulations of a trace to 3 inches can be expected along with blowing and drifting of snow on east to west and mainly rural roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm will bring dangerous driving conditions through Thursday. Unplowed roads are likely to become impassable in many areas. Plummeting wind chills accompanied by blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel situation with wind chills falling below zero if you become stuck in your vehicle later Thursday/Thursday night. Plan now to make any needed travel changes to avoid travel during this time. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this winter storm. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Chicago IL 906 PM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 INZ001-002-031115- /O.EXT.KLOT.WS.W.0003.000000T0000Z-220203T1600Z/ Lake IN-Porter- Including the cities of Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso, and Chesterton 906 PM CST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Treacherous travel tonight due to areas of blowing and drifting snow, mainly in open and exposed locations, as well as light lake effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch through Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of far northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions due to blowing snow tonight. Some of this may continue on Thursday morning and impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If traveling, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1- 800-261-7623.