Closings and delays for Friday

Organizations:

-The Porter County Expo will be closed Friday for testing and vaccinating. For more details on when the Expo will reopen for testing and vaccinating, check the county and Health Department Facebook and websites. The Porter County Health Department stated “If weather permits the Expo site should be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.”

–LaPorte County Meals on Wheels announced that routes out of Michigan City will have no delivery on Friday Feb. 4.

Routes out of the La Porte Meals on Wheels will be delivered on Friday Feb. 4.

-Paladin facilities in Lake County will be closed, Friday 2/4/22.

All facilities in LaPorte County will be OPEN. Transportation will also resume.

Schools:

–East Porter County School Corporation will be closed on Friday, February 4th, 2022. There will be no eLearning. This day will be made up on Friday, February 18th.

–All Hebron Schools are canceled for the day. This is not an e-Learning Day. This day will be made up on the built in snow day, Friday, Feb. 18th.

–La Porte Community Schools – two hour delay Friday, February 4, 2022.

-Marquette High School will utilize a virtual learning day on Friday, February 4th.

-Michigan City Area Schools will be CLOSED on Friday, February 4, 2022. This will be an eLearning day. For more information about eLearning, visit http://educateMC.net/eLearning

-New Prairie United School Corporation will be on two hour delay Friday, February 4th

-Porter Township School Corporation– ELearning Day on Friday, February 4, 2022 for all PTSC schools due to inclement weather.

–Queen of All Saints School is closed Friday February 4.

–South Central Schools – eLearning Day Friday. All assignments will be posted in Canvas by 9:00am. South Central Schools also says Friday’s blood drive has been canceled. They will post information about the next drive in the near future.

–Union Township School Corporation will be on an eLearning day Friday, February 4, 2022. Assignments will be posted by 10:00 a.m.

–Westville Schools will be on a 2-hour delay Friday, February 4.