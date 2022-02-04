Indiana Dunes State Park says that thanks to the Friends of Indiana Dunes, Inc. the State Park Nature Center provides snowshoe for rent between 10 – 3 p.m. daily. A driver’s license is required for rental. Reservations are not allowed.

There is a $5 per day rental fee with cash, check, or card is accepted. Snowshoes are best for ages 5 and up. Call the Nature Center with any questions. 219-926-1390.

Additionally, there are Naturalist programs being offered this weekend that are all taking place in the Nature Center’s Auditorium:

-Saturday, February 5th

2:00 p.m. – SENSATIONAL SPIDERS

“Don’t be scared! Our 8-legged friends are all around us in every season and have amazing adaptations. Stop in for some spider show ‘n tell to learn a new appreciation for these creatures.”

-Sunday, February 6th

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. CST – COCOA & CRAFTS

“Feeling crafty? Stop by anytime during these hours to make a fun owl-themed craft from items in nature.”