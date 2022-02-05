The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have upcoming mobile mobile food distributions in Starke and LaPorte counties.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, there will be a distribution from 10 a.m. – Noon central time at Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, in Knox.

This distribution will serve 200 households, while supplies last.

On Monday, Feb. 21, there will be a distribution from 10 a.m. – Noon at Last Resort Campground, 4707 W. 1300 S, in Hanna. This distribution will serve 150 households, while supplies last.

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. This is first come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. This is one box per household. Distributions are drive-thru.

One-hundred percent ($272,130.00) [FY2021-2022] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds.