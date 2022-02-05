Indiana Dunes National Park says they are still accepting applications for the 2022 Artist-in-Residence program.

Visit the park’s Artist-in-Residence page at their website, or find the link to download the application on the National Park’s Facebook page.

Applications must be postmarked by March 14, 2022.

The program at Indiana Dunes offers professional artists the opportunity to live in the park for two weeks to create art that helps generate appreciation and support for the national park. In exchange, the artist donates a piece of art created during their stay.