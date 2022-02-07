Drive Clean Indiana’s members and stakeholders last week were awarded $1.8 million in Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund grants for 42 sustainable non-road vehicles and pieces of equipment, the statewide nonprofit announced today.

The Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee approved the eight successful grant applications, which were written and assisted by Drive Clean Indiana for its members and stakeholders, during a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3. A total of nine awards were approved by the committee.

“Drive Clean Indiana was pleased to assist our members and stakeholders with yet another round of successful grant applications for the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund program,” Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “Reducing emissions from non-road vehicles and pieces of equipment is an important step in improving the overall air quality in Indiana and supporting the health of all Hoosiers. We commend the leaders of these grant-winning organizations for their support of these transformational projects.”

Non-road vehicles and equipment include vehicles, engines and equipment used for construction, agriculture and cargo handling such as port and airport operations, rail and marine transportation, as well as others.

The grant awards will help fund five electric and 38 clean diesel non-road vehicles and pieces of equipment. The projects will be implemented in Clark, Fulton, Lake, Porter and Vigo counties.

Awardees assisted by Drive Clean Indiana include Falatovics Construction, Indiana Harbor Belt, Rochester Iron and Metal, Feralloy Corporation, Irving Aggregates, Bulk Equipment, Cleveland Cliffs and Ruan Transport.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb in October 2017 signed an executive order outlining steps to distribute Indiana’s $40.9 million portion of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund, which was formed as a result of a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Volkswagen Corporation for its violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

The executive order established the 11-member Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee and named the Indiana Department of Environmental Management as the beneficiary of and the administrative agency for the trust fund. Projects eligible for grant funds under the program must reduce NOx emissions from diesel-powered vehicles and equipment and include the replacement and repowering of existing diesel vehicles or equipment with cleaner alternatives serving the same purpose.