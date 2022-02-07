The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP), Howmet Aerospace Foundation and Unity Foundation of La Porte County are pleased to announce a new Soft Skills Training for the Future Workforce program in partnership with five La Porte County high schools that will arm students with essential interpersonal, communication and leadership skills to be effective in the workplace.

The program is generously funded by LEAP, Howmet Aerospace Foundation and Unity Foundation workforce development grants and is open to students at LaCrosse, La Porte, New Prairie, South Central and Westville high schools who will soon be entering the workforce. The sessions will be presented by Rene Ray of R Squared Strategies, a La Porte County consulting company focused on sales and workforce strategies. Students will take part in a two-part training that will equip them with necessary skills to be more effective in the workplace.

Areas of focus include:

understanding soft skills and their importance; a self-assessment; tips for personal branding, appearance, and interviews; and the building blocks of a strong work ethic.

“Rene Ray and R Squared Strategies has a proven track record of success in the workforce development arena. Rene has worked with most of our local employers over the years and comes very highly recommended. We have no doubt that her work through this program will ensure that our students have the skills necessary to be a valuable part of any company on the first day of their employment,” said Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Unity Foundation is pleased to support this forward-thinking program that invests in La Porte County students and fills critical soft skill training gaps.

“Unity has long supported workforce development efforts in our county,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President. “This innovative program will help our new graduates succeed as they transition into the work force. Thank you to our donors who support workforce development efforts in our community.”

“We are proud to partner with LEAP and Unity to help students develop the soft skills they need to obtain that crucial first job and excel when they arrive,” said Andy Sickinger, General Manager, Howmet Engine Systems LaPorte Operations. “By providing them with these skills now, we give them the opportunity to succeed more quickly on the job, which in turn strengthens our community’s economy.”