Michigan City Area Schools says Krueger Middle School is inviting area 6th graders and their families to attend its annual Krueger Middle School Round-Up.

Stop by Krueger (2001 Springland Ave.) on Tuesday, March 1 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more about the school and learn more about what middle school has in store for you.

Those attending can meet the principal, counselor, and current students; tour the building; learn about classes, athletics, and clubs and get the scoop on the 21st Century Scholars Program.