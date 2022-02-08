A Gary police officer was shot on Monday afternoon according to the Gary Police Department.

At approximately 12:57 PM the officer was shot while responding to a call of active shots fired. The officer, Sergeant William Fazekas is a 32-year-veteran of the police force. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Gary Police Department said Monday afternoon that Sergeant Fazekas was in stable condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken into custody at an abandoned building in the area near 4th and Buchanan.

The investigation is ongoing.